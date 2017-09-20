September 20, 2017
IT'S A CONSERVATIVE EPOCH:
Poll gives New Zealand's Nationals nine point lead after final TV debate before vote (Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Charlotte Greenfield, 9/20/17, Reuters)
New Zealand's ruling National Party regained a wide lead over the opposition Labour Party in an opinion poll on Wednesday after party leaders went head-to-head in the final debate before Saturday's election.It was the second poll in recent weeks to show Prime Minister Bill English's party, which has held power for a decade, holding a near double-digit lead.
It took a historically unpopular nominee to lose to Hillary by three million votes.
