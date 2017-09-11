INSIDE THE BUBBLE:





The FBI recently questioned a former White House correspondent for Sputnik, the Russian-government-funded news agency, as part of an investigation into whether it is acting as an undeclared propaganda arm of the Kremlin in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).





As part of the probe, Yahoo News has learned, the bureau has obtained a thumb drive containing thousands of internal Sputnik emails and documents -- material that could potentially help prosecutors build a case that the news agency played a role in the Russian government "influence campaign" that was waged during last year's presidential election and, in the view of U.S. intelligence officials, is still ongoing. [...]





"This is incredibly significant," said Asha Rangappa, a former FBI counterintelligence agent and now an associate dean of Yale Law School, about the bureau's questioning of the former Sputnik reporter. "The FBI has since the 1970s taken pains not to be perceived in any way as infringing on First Amendment activity. But this tells me they have good information and intelligence that these organizations have been acting on behalf of the Kremlin and that there's a direct line between them and the [Russian influence operations] that are a significant threat to our democracy."





Sputnik is owned by Rossiya Segodnya, a Russian government media operation headed by Dmitri Kiselyov, a belligerent television broadcaster who is known as Putin's "personal propagandist" and has been sanctioned by the European Union in response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine. On its website, Sputnik describes itself as a "modern news agency" that "covers global political and economic news targeting an international audience."