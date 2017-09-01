INCLUDE THE PARENTS TOO:

Asked about reports that the president intended to end DACA, which provides people who were brought to this country illegally as children with temporary protection from deportation, the House Speaker told his hometown radio station, "I actually don't think he should do that."





Ryan stipulated that, "President (Barack) Obama does not have the authority to do what he did" when he established the program. But the Speaker suggested that Trump should put humanitarian concerns above legalistic quibbles, until Congress can take legislative action to address the plight of the Dreamers (which is, more or less, exactly what Obama did when he established DACA in the first place).





"These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don't know another home," Ryan continued. "And so I really do believe there that there needs to be a legislative solution."





There are roughly 800,000 people in the United States who fit Ryan's description. Many work and pay taxes.