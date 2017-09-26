hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

With cash running low and debts piling up, Venezuela's socialist government has cut back sharply on food imports. And for farmers in most countries, that would present an opportunity.





But this is Venezuela, whose economy operates on its own special plane of dysfunction. At a time of empty supermarkets and spreading hunger, the country's farms are producing less and less, not more, making the caloric deficit even worse.





Drive around the countryside outside the capital, Caracas, and there's everything a farmer needs: fertile land, water, sunshine and gasoline at 4 cents a gallon, cheapest in the world. Yet somehow families here are just as scrawny-looking as the city-dwelling Venezuelans waiting in bread lines or picking through garbage for scraps.





Having attempted for years to defy conventional economics, the country now faces a painful reckoning with basic arithmetic.