HE'S HER WITH SMALLER HANDS:

Both like bashing Bernie.

Both are beloved by a slice of their party, but increasingly grating to the rest.

Both are convinced the media is out to get them and to blame for many of their problems.

Both seem bitter about the election result and fixated on Hillary's popular-vote win.

Both blame former FBI Director James Comey for their troubles.

Both are consumed with allegations that Russia tipped the election.

Both like Chuck Schumer more than Mitch McConnell.

Both support the Democratic immigration plan for "Dreamers."

Both are lapping up a slice of media acclaim amid widespread friendly fire: Trump, for his second "Chuck and Nancy" deal, and Hillary Clinton for a book that has many of her former supporters wishing she'd MoveOn.org.