GREATEST WAR EVER:

Maybe it's telephone terrorism. Maybe it's a secret test of the country's civil defense. Or maybe it's a new form of cyberwarfare.





For five days, Russia has been hit by hundreds of fake bomb threats phoned in to universities, schools, hospitals, airports, and railway stations nationwide. They've forced police to evacuate tens of thousands, sowing panic and disrupting business across the country. [...]





Government and law enforcement have offered no authoritative explanations. The Kremlin -- having initially declined to comment -- on September 14 labeled it "telephone terrorism," saying only that the perpetrators were being sought.





Meanwhile, fed by an array of anonymous sources cited by pro-Kremlin media, theories and speculation have mushroomed, blaming Ukraine, Islamic State, and even radical Russian Orthodox activists as possible perpetrators.