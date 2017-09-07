September 7, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Syrian opposition leader says 'revolution continues' after UN failure (Middle East Online, 9/07/17)
A prominent Syrian opposition leader said on Thursday U.N. mediation to end the country's six-year conflict has failed and the revolution would continue. [...]Assad has won a series of military victories but rebel groups still hold large parts of the northwest of the country and substantial enclaves in the southwest, in Homs province and near Damascus.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2017 5:37 PM