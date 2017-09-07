September 7, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
With alleged airstrike, Israel punctuates opposition to Syria ceasefire pact (Judah Ari Gross, September 7, 2017, Times of Israel)
In addition to whatever tactical value was gained from destroying such a facility, the early Thursday morning bombing run also presented a message to Syria, Iran and Hezbollah, as well as to the United States and Russia, that Israel would continue to act in the war-torn country if necessary -- ceasefire between the regime and rebels be damned.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2017 12:41 PM