GERONIMO!:





Staffers from the National Economic Council -- where director Gary Cohn is expected to be on his way out altogether after tax reform or onto a different role -- as well as the communications shop and beyond are quietly exploring their next moves. They're talking to headhunters about positions as in-house government affairs experts at major companies, or as executives at trade associations, universities, or consulting firms -- ironically, jobs that run counter to Trump's "drain the swamp" mantra.





Political appointees want to leave for myriad reasons, according to recruiters, Republican operatives and White House officials. Morale is low, the Russia investigations seem only to grow in scope and constant churn at the top has left some staffers without patrons in a workplace known for backbiting and a tribal-like attitude.