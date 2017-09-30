



[A]s storm-ravaged Puerto Rico struggled for food and water amid the darkness of power outages -- Trump and his top aides effectively went dark themselves.





Trump jetted to New Jersey that Thursday night to spend a long weekend at his private golf club there, save for a quick trip to Alabama for a political rally. Neither Trump nor any of his senior White House aides said a word publicly about the unfolding crisis.





Trump did hold a meeting at his golf club that Friday with half a dozen Cabinet officials -- including acting Homeland Security secretary Elaine Duke, who oversees disaster response -- but the gathering was to discuss his new travel ban, not the hurricane.