



Technology is one of the most rapidly changing elements of modern businesses. But according to the Painting the Digital Future of Retail and Consumer Goods Companies report from Accenture Strategy, that's not going to be a bad thing at all for consumers. The study found that, if companies invest in digitally-driven business models, consumers will have more choices about how they buy what they want. Companies also will have the opportunity to give consumers engaging, desirable experiences that yield profits for the businesses. Together, accelerated digital transformations could be worth $2.95 trillion over the course of just 10 years for shoppers, retailers, and consumer goods companies.