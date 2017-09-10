September 10, 2017
EXCEPT THAT IRAN HAS DEMOCRACY AND NORTH KOREA DOESN'T:
Germany praises Iran nuke deal as model for North Korea talks (AFP, September 10, 2017)
Talks between Iran and six world powers, sealed with a 2015 deal for Tehran to roll back its nuclear program and submit to inspections in exchange for some sanctions being rolled back, were "a long but important period of diplomacy" that had achieved a "good end," she added."I could imagine such a format for the settlement of the North Korea conflict. Europe and especially Germany ought to be ready to make a very active contribution," Merkel said.
Such a deal ought to include elections.
