September 18, 2017
EVINCING NO LOYALTY EARNS NONE:
WHITE HOUSE STAFF WORRIED COLLEAGUES ARE SPYING FOR TRUMP-RUSSIA INVESTIGATION'S ROBERT MUELLER (GRAHAM LANKTREE ON 9/18/17, Newsweek)
White House staff are so worried about Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's possible collusion with Donald Trump's campaign that some in the West Wing are suspicious their colleagues are wearing a wire.In private, White House officials have said they are afraid their co-workers may be secretly recording their conversations to pass along to Mueller, the investigation's special counsel, according to a report in The New York Times Sunday.
