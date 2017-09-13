September 13, 2017
EVERYTHING BERNIE/BANNON/TRUMP BELIEVES IS WRONG:
U.S. Household Incomes Rose to Record in 2016 as Poverty Fell (Sho Chandra and Jordan Yadoo, 9/12/17, Bloomberg)
Highlights of Income and Poverty (2016)Median, inflation-adjusted household income increased 3.2% to $59,039 last year, from $57,230 in 2015Median incomes for black and Hispanic households rose at more than double the rate of white households; female householders outpaced malesPoverty rate declined to 12.7% from 13.5%; represented 40.6 million Americans
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2017 8:56 AM