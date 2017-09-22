EMOTICONS:

As I read reports of the violence in Charlottesville between white supremacists and their opponents it brought back memories of my own battle-scarred past. As an angry young man in my native England, I had joined a white supremacist party and was involved in many bruising battles on the streets. I had rejoiced when a counterdemonstrator was killed at one of our meetings, and mourned when a friend of mine, a neo-Nazi colleague, had died after being hit on the head at another riotous demonstration.





In those days I relished the violence, hoping for a full-blown race war. As the editor of a white supremacist magazine, I sought to incite racial hatred and was sentenced to prison twice, spending my twenty-first and twenty-fifth birthdays in prison. It was, therefore, with an unsettling sense of déjà vu that I watched the events in Charlottesville unfold. I had seen it all before, not merely as a passive spectator watching it happen on television but as an active participant, feeling the rage and the anger and experiencing the violence at first hand.





Having once been in the same place and the same psychological space as today's white supremacists, and having experienced their sense of outrage and alienated anger, I hope that I can offer some insights into why such people feel the way that they do and what we can do to heal the wounds of our broken culture. In order to do so, I will need to retrace my own steps, recalling how I ended up in a world of racism and bigotry.





Although, in all honesty, I learned much of my racism at my father's knee, it was nurtured in the culture of relativism at the public high school I attended. There was no suggestion that young men and women should be taught virtue; no suggestion that the real meaning of love was not self-gratification but the laying down of one's life for another; no suggestion that there was a God or, if there was, that He was relevant to our lives. Christianity, if it was mentioned at all in the classroom, was sneered at by the teachers, almost all of whom seemed to be agnostics or atheists, and several of whom were avowed Marxists. This secularized education is not that dissimilar to the education that young people receive today in the United States. In public schools laboring under the demands of the dictatorship of relativism, there is no room for an education in virtue. Indeed, "virtue" as a word is effectively banished from the classroom, and specific virtues, such as chastity and humility, are actively frowned upon or ridiculed. What is taught is a spirit of rebellion against traditional concepts of goodness, truth, and beauty. In this vicious and vacuous environment, it is inevitable that vice will fill the virtue-free void. If we will not teach goodness, truth, and beauty we cannot avoid breeding viciousness, falsehood, and ugliness, and this will include the rise of Pride in all its ugly manifestations, including Pride in one's own perceived racial identity.





The problem is that relativism privileges feeling over reason.