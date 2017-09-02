September 2, 2017
DONALD'S MARCHING ORDERS?:
Workers clear out of Russian consulate in San Francisco (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, 09/01/2017)
Acrid, black smoke was seen pouring from a chimney at the Russian consulate in San Francisco and workers began hauling boxes out of the stately building in a historic area of the city Friday, a day after the Trump administration ordered its closure amid escalating tensions between the United States and Russia. [...]Mindy Talmadge, a spokeswoman from the San Francisco Fire Department, said the department received a call about the smoke and sent a crew to investigate but determined the smoke was coming from the chimney.Talmadge said she did not know what they were burning on a day when normally cool San Francisco temperatures had already climbed to 95 degrees by noon."It was not unintentional. They were burning something in their fireplace," she said.
