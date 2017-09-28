DONALD WHO?:





President Donald Trump had come under increasing pressure in recent days from officials in Puerto Rico and the mainland concerned about the island, which is running dangerously low on fuel, clean drinking water and other critical supplies after being devastated by Hurricane Maria.





The Jones Act, otherwise known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, requires goods shipped between American ports to be carried exclusively by ships built primarily in the United States, and to have U.S. citizens as its owners and crews.









Signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson two years after World War I ended, it was passed as a protective measure against foreign competition, particularly Germany.