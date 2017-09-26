DONALD WHO?:

In a sign of improving economic health around the world, the World Trade Organization has strongly upgraded its forecast for the 2017 growth in world trade volume.





The World Trade Organization previously estimated trade expansion in 2017 to be 2.4 percent, but now looks to hit 3.6 percent growth for the year.





This is welcome news. A rise in trade volumes are a sign that more people around the world are entering mutually beneficial transactions with economically free counterparties in other countries.





In such transactions, both trade partners win because free trade is based on mutual advantage.