September 22, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Without U.S., 11 nations in TPP inch closer to a deal (Reuters, 9/22/17)
The 11 nations remaining in the Trans-Pacific Partnership after the United States withdrew have inched closer to a comprehensive deal, offering hope that major countries can maintain free trade in the face of U.S. protectionism, a negotiator said on Friday.
President Haley or Obama can just apologize and plead with them to admit us.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2017 7:37 AM
