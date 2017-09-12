September 12, 2017
DONALD WHO?
In first, U.S. defense chief to attend Mexican Independence Day events (Reuters, 9/12/17)
U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary plans this week to become the first Pentagon chief to travel to Mexico for its Independence Day activities, the Defense Department said on Tuesday, in a sign that defense ties are withstanding political tensions between the two countries.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 12, 2017 6:36 PM
