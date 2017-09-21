September 21, 2017
DADDY, WHAT WAS GASOLINE?:
Electric Bus Breaks World Record With a 1,101-Mile Trip : Proterra's electric bus is scheduled to hit the streets of Los Angeles later this year (Will Yakowicz , 9/21/17, Inc)
A fully-electric bus managed to drive longer than any other electric vehicle on a single charge. Proterra, which is an electric bus manufacturer, drove its Catalyst E2 Max electric bus 1,101.2 miles without stopping to recharge, the company announced.
