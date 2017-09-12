September 12, 2017
C'MON, WE SURVIVED JFK, LBJ, NIXON, FORD AND CARTER CONSECUTIVELY...:
Will Donald Trump Destroy the Presidency? (JACK GOLDSMITH, OCTOBER 2017, The Atlantic)
We have never had a president so ill-informed about the nature of his office, so openly mendacious, so self-destructive, or so brazen in his abusive attacks on the courts, the press, Congress (including members of his own party), and even senior officials within his own administration. Trump is a Frankenstein's monster of past presidents' worst attributes: Andrew Jackson's rage; Millard Fillmore's bigotry; James Buchanan's incompetence and spite; Theodore Roosevelt's self-aggrandizement; Richard Nixon's paranoia, insecurity, and indifference to law; and Bill Clinton's lack of self-control and reflexive dishonesty. [...]ABOUT THE AUTHORJACK GOLDSMITH is a professor at Harvard Law School and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. He is a former assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 12, 2017 3:30 PM