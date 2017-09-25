September 25, 2017
BY WHAT IS HE NOT DUPED?:
Trump Duped by Old Footage of Iranian Missile Test (Benjamin Hart, 9/25/17, New York)
[F]ox News reported on Monday that, according to two officials, the Iranian footage was actually seven months old, and showed a launch that failed when the missile exploded after liftoff. A missile was indeed rolled out at a parade on Friday, but not put into the air. Trump, not shockingly, had been duped.
Of course, the real question is: what are we willing to give Iran to abandon its missile program (besides free satellite launches)?
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 25, 2017 9:33 PM