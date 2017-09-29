BONG HIT SCHOOL OF ANALYSIS:

For some time now conservative Republicans have been screaming about activist judges who put their own political opinions above the law. And they've been right to complain. But now, thanks to socially conservative voters in Alabama, we learn that they didn't really mean it. What bothered them weren't activist judges in general -- but liberal activist judges in particular. Conservative activism by a judge who gets his marching orders from the Bible is apparently fine. [...]





In 2016 he directed county officials in Alabama to ignore a ruling -- this time by the Supreme Court of the United States -- on same-sex marriage. The high court had ruled that banning gay marriage was unconstitutional. Justice Moore disagreed, so he told county officials not to issue any same-sex marriage licenses. This time the Court of the Judiciary suspended him for the remainder of his term, which ends in 2019.





It's understandable that many social conservatives think that government property is the perfect place to install a monument to the Ten Commandments and that same-sex marriage is immoral and therefore should also be illegal. But we don't live in a theocracy. We live by the rule of law, which is what those same social conservatives have been preaching for many years.





But Roy Moore is their folk hero, so he's the kind of activist judge they cannot only live with, but also want to be their next United States senator.