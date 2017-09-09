BIRDS OF A FEATHER:

Opposition lawmakers on Saturday strongly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son for posting a cartoon over the weekend that appears to have anti-Semitic origins and has circulated on anti-Semitic websites.





The cartoon, posted Friday on Yair Netanyahu's private Facebook profile, features references to Jewish billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, the Illuminati and some sort of lizard creature. [...]





Responding to the younger Netanyahu's posting of the cartoon, which former Ku Klux Klan head David Duke shared an article about on his Twitter account, Labor party chief Avi Gabbay said it was a "sad day" when the prime minister's son shares a cartoon the leader of the KKK would agree with.