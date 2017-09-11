...AND CHEAPER...:





General Motors has unveiled the third version of its self-driving car-the first such car "that meets the redundancy and safety requirements we believe are necessary to operate without a driver," Kyle Vogt, CEO of the General Motors-owned self-driving car startup Cruise, wrote in a blog post. "There's no other car like this in existence." And, he says, it's the first car that's ready to be produced at scale once the software and regulations are in place.