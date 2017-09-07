September 7, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Elon Musk's new semi-truck may ignite a commercial war (Steve LeVine, 9/07/17, Axios)
Wall Street's most prominent Tesla bull says an electric semi-truck that the company plans to unveil later this month might be 70% cheaper to operate than conventional diesel-powered vehicles, and ignite a fierce contest to dominate a nascent market in intelligent trucks.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2017 6:40 AM
