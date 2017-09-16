AMERICAN ANTI-INTELLECTUALISM:





The Oracle of Omaha once again has proven that Wall Street's pricey investments are often a lousy deal.





Warren Buffett made a $1 million bet at end of 2007 with hedge fund manager Ted Seides of Protégé Partners. Buffett wagered that a low-cost S&P 500 index fund would perform better than a group of Protégé's hedge funds.





Buffett's index investment bet is so far ahead that Seides concedes the match, although it doesn't officially end until Dec. 31.