September 16, 2017
AMERICAN ANTI-INTELLECTUALISM:
Warren Buffett wins $1M bet made with hedgie a decade ago (Gregory Bresiger, September 9, 2017, NY Post)
The Oracle of Omaha once again has proven that Wall Street's pricey investments are often a lousy deal.Warren Buffett made a $1 million bet at end of 2007 with hedge fund manager Ted Seides of Protégé Partners. Buffett wagered that a low-cost S&P 500 index fund would perform better than a group of Protégé's hedge funds.Buffett's index investment bet is so far ahead that Seides concedes the match, although it doesn't officially end until Dec. 31.
