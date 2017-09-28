ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





Being elected to wage culture war via bully pulpit means less is expected from Trump inside Washington. He doesn't expend energy navigating the congressional thicket to produce legislation. His main achievement to date, a sudden bipartisan deal to keep the government open for a few months, came after he "appeared to tire of the back and forth" of a tedious meeting. Trump does little on the economy but take credit for what was handed to him.





With the exception of a few cruise missiles lobbed at Syria, his foreign policy is marked by talk, not action. Trump's actual North Korea policy is not apocalyptic "fire and fury" but the more traditional tool of economic sanctions. He threatens to unilaterally rip up the Iran nuclear deal, then puts out feelers for a fresh round of negotiations. He claimed to have pulled out of the Paris climate deal, but now is exploring a face-saving way to stay in it.