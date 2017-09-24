ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:





Refugees have left one of Australia's offshore detention centers on Sunday for the United States, an asylum seeker and a refugee advocate said, as part of a swap brokered by former U.S. president Barack Obama last year.





Refugee Action Coalition's Ian Rintoul told Reuters he had spoken with some of the group by phone and that 22 men were in Port Moresby on Sunday night. Rintoul said the group had been told they would be flown to the United States via the Philippines on Wednesday.





"They're happy they're going, and they never want to hear about Australia again," he said, speaking from Sydney.