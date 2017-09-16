ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





LESS than a month before the Supreme Court considers the legality of his executive order barring travel from six overwhelmingly Muslim countries, Donald Trump has handed a gift to those challenging the ban. Reacting to a bombing on the London underground on September 15th, Mr Trump first condemned the "loser terrorist" who perpetrated the attack, calling the bomber "sick and demented" and noting that potential miscreants "must be dealt with in a much tougher manner". Then he brought the issue home: "The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific--but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"