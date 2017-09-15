September 15, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump forced to sign law condemning white supremacists (Louis Emanuel, September 15 2017, The Times)
President Trump reopened old wounds from the protests in Charlottesville as he was effectively forced into signing a resolution condemning some of the white supremacist groups involved.Mr Trump signed a text "rejecting White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups", which was drawn up by Congress last week and passed with such a wide majority that it would likely nullify any presidential veto.
All you really need to know about him is that force was required.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 15, 2017 3:31 PM