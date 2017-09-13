ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Republicans with close links to the White House increasingly believe that special counsel Robert Mueller is "going for the kill" in his investigation into links between President Donald Trump and Russia, according to a report from Axios Tuesday.





Members of the GOP are said to have come to that stark conclusion based on Mueller's hiring of lawyers experienced in dealing with money laundering crimes and the Mafia, as well as the intensity of his pursuit of both witnesses and evidence. [...]





Mueller's probe appears to have stepped up in recent weeks. It was reported last month that he had impaneled a federal grand jury in Washington and has issued subpoenas related to a meeting Donald Trump Jr. held with a Russian-government-linked lawyer in June 2016. Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as his then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, were also at the meeting. Last week, Trump Jr. was interviewed behind closed doors by the Senate Judiciary Committee.





Such is the scale of Mueller's investigation that legal fees for those coming under the probe's focus are mounting sharply, to the extent that outside legal defense funds could soon be necessary, Axios reports. More Trump aides are said to have lawyered up in response to a draft letter from Trump explaining his reasons for firing Comey, which was never sent and has not been published but has been obtained by Mueller. The letter was handed out to several White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, according to The New York Times.