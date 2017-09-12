ALL YOU REALLY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE QUALITY OF HIS STAFF...:





Lawyers representing Donald Trump's current and former aides are giving their clients one simple piece of advice: Don't lie to protect the president.





As special counsel Robert Mueller and congressional investigators prepare to question high-ranking aides -- including Hope Hicks, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer -- in the coming weeks, Trump's long history of demanding his employees' complete loyalty is being put to the test.





But Trump stalwarts know the president is closely following the media coverage of the Russia case -- and the last thing they want is to be deemed a turncoat whose answers end up becoming further fuel for investigators.





Several of the lawyers representing current and former aides told POLITICO they're actively warning their clients that any bonds connecting them to Trump won't protect them from criminal charges if federal prosecutors can nail them for perjury, making false statements or obstruction of justice.