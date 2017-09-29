ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Society's "stupidly politically correct" sensibilities will lead to the "death of comedy", the veteran Hollywood comedian Mel Brooks has warned.





Brooks, known for his plethora of acclaimed comedy movies, said political correctness was becoming a stranglehold on comedians.





"It's not good for comedy. Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks," he said.





"Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king's ear, always telling the truth about human behaviour."