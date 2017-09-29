September 29, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
'Stupidly politically correct society is the death of comedy', warns veteran comedian Mel Brooks (Rozina Sabur, 21 SEPTEMBER 2017, The Telegraph)
Society's "stupidly politically correct" sensibilities will lead to the "death of comedy", the veteran Hollywood comedian Mel Brooks has warned.Brooks, known for his plethora of acclaimed comedy movies, said political correctness was becoming a stranglehold on comedians."It's not good for comedy. Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks," he said."Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king's ear, always telling the truth about human behaviour."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 29, 2017 6:36 PM