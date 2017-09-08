September 8, 2017
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Braves apologize for playing 'Rock You Like a Hurricane' during series against Marlins (Ted Berg, September 8, 2017, MLB.com)
The Atlanta Braves have been known to playfully troll opposing players and teams with music choices at their home stadium, but an innocent mistake in Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins crossed the line: With Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, the SunTrust Park P.A. system played the Scorpions' horrible 1984 anthem Rock You Like a Hurricane between innings.
