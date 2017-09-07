ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





Anatoliy Kuzmin held out his daughter's blue U.S. passport over a red Russian one and snapped a photo from a Florida beach.





"Woohoo! Got dual citizenship for my daughter!" he wrote on Instagram.





American citizenship for the newborn girl was the goal of Kuzmin and his Instagram-celebrity wife, who sought the help of birth-tourism services in Florida for the arrival of their first child. They are among the estimated hundreds of Russian parents who flock to the U.S. annually for warm weather, excellent medical care, and, more importantly, birthright American citizenship.





And many, like Kuzmin and his wife, stay at President Donald Trump's properties in Florida.