September 27, 2017
ACCEPTANCE IS DISREGARD:
How the anal cancer epidemic in gay and bi HIV-positive men can be prevented (Ashish A. Deshmukh, Elizabeth Chiao, Jagpreet Chhatwal, Scott B. Cantor, 9/27/17, The Conversation)
Almost 620,000 gay and bisexual men in the United States were living with HIV in 2014, and 100,000 of these men were not even aware of their infection. These men are 100 times more likely to have anal cancer than HIV-negative men who exclusively have sex with women.
