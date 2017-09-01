This is not a story about dirt.





It's actually a story about an old asphalt plant, a set of computers older than the average baseball player and a man who revolutionized an industry he didn't know existed.





OK, and it is about dirt.





But this dirt is special: It starts under the ground in Western Pennsylvania and ends under the cleats of the best baseball players in the world.





"Most people have no idea that the infield mix for Major League Baseball, from San Diego to Boston, comes from Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania," said Grant McKnight, president and founder of DuraEdge. [...]





[T]here's the "completely dumb luck" that McKnight happens to be from Western Pennsylvania, whose clay, he insists, is special.





"Not all dirt is created equal," McKnight said. "It's a very, very unique mineral."