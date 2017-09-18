ABORTION IS JUST ABOUT THE EXERCISE OF POWER:

I am friends with Kate's sister Mallory, whose perspective on her sibling gives some necessary insight into the true nature of the feminist vision. In a riveting article from a few years back bluntly titled, "Marxist Feminism's Ruined Lives," she shared what she saw of the subversive undercurrent of her sister's passionate radicalism.





Mallory describes her first experience participating with Kate and friends in a women's "consciousness-raising-group" in 1969. The meeting opened with an almost liturgical back-and-forth recitation that left Mallory dumbstruck:





"Why are we here today?" asked the chairperson.

"To make revolution," they answered.

"What kind of revolution?" she replied.

"The Cultural Revolution," they chanted.

"And how do we make Cultural Revolution?" she demanded.

"By destroying the American family!" they answered.

"How do we destroy the family?" she came back.

"By destroying the American Patriarch," they cried exuberantly.

"And how do we destroy the American Patriarch?" she replied.

"By taking away his power!"

"How do we do that?"

"By destroying monogamy!" they shouted.

"How can we destroy monogamy?"

"By promoting promiscuity, eroticism, prostitution and homosexuality!" they resounded.





"It was clear," wrote Mallory, that "they desired nothing less than the utter deconstruction of Western society." To accomplish this it was necessary "to invade every American institution. Every one must be permeated with 'The Revolution': The media, the educational system, universities, high schools, K-12, school boards, etc.; then, the judiciary, the legislatures, the executive branches and even the library system."





Mallory was shocked and became sick of the "unbridled hate" for American society she witnessed at subsequent meetings, but ultimately dismissed it all as "academic-lounge air-castle-building." She moved on with her life while her sister became famous and influential promoting "Marxism 101 for women"--a revolution against the oppression of the nuclear family. "Her books captivated the academic classes and soon 'Women's Studies' courses were installed in colleges in a steady wave across the nation with Kate Millett books as required reading," wrote Mallory.