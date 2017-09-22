A TAR BABY HE KNEW BETTER THAN TO TOUCH:

Ben Sasse built his U.S. Senate campaign on the idea that he represented more than just another Republican vote against the Affordable Care Act.





Sasse and his supporters argued in 2014 that his background and expertise made him uniquely qualified to fight against the health care law.





The National Review crowned him "Obamacare's Nebraska Nemesis," predicting that Sasse "almost immediately would become one of the GOP's most visible and articulate experts on the health care law's defects and the ways to replace it."





Since reaching the Senate more than two years ago, though, Sasse hasn't offered his own plan to repeal and replace the health care law. He isn't on any of the relevant committees that will draft a health care bill. In fact, he hasn't even delivered any recent speeches devoted to the subject.