A SHORTAGE, BOT A BUBBLE:





But now, as millennials get older -- and richer -- more of them are buying SUVs to drive to their suburban homes.





The National Association of Realtors' 2017 Home Buyer and Seller Generational Trends study found that millennials were the largest group of homebuyers for the fourth consecutive year.





Zillow's chief economist, Svenja Gudell, says that for millennials, growing older is beginning to mean buying a house in the suburbs.