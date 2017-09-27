A PEOPLE WHO THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

Interpol overwhelmingly supported a resolution immediately making the "State of Palestine" a full member of the organization. (75 countries voted "yes" and 24 countries voted "no," with 34 abstentions.)





To join the world's second-largest organization after the UN, the Palestinians needed two-thirds of all votes cast; they received three-quarters.





Jerusalem had vehemently lobbied against admitting Palestine to the organization, arguing that this could result in sensitive information being leaked to Palestinian terror groups. Israel also fears Palestinian efforts via Interpol to mount legal challenges, including travel bans and extradition requests, against Israeli army officers and others for alleged war crimes.





And yet, ignoring Israel's widely recognized expertise in combatting terrorism, 75.7% of voting countries supported the resolution, which grants the Palestinians access to Interpol's secure global police communications network, and all the other perks of full-fledged members.





For Israel, this was another bitter diplomatic defeat, reminiscent of 2011, when UNESCO admitted the State of Palestine; or 2012, when Palestine became a non-member state at the UN General Assembly; or 2015, when the Palestinians joined the International Criminal Court.