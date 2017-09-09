A MATTER OF TASTE:

The statement, attributed to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., notes that, "As the science governing allergies and diets continues to evolve, so do expert recommendations around how best to safely introduce babies and children to various foods."





He goes to note that, "the prevalence of peanut allergy has more than doubled in children from 1997 to 2008 alone. Today, about two percent of American children are allergic to peanuts." As a consequence of this, he says, "doctors began advising parents not to introduce peanut-containing foods to children under the age of three who were at high risk for peanut allergy."





Turns out that was the wrong advice.





At the end of the statement, Gottlieb announces that, "Recognizing the importance of science-based food decisions, the FDA has responded to a petition for a new qualified health claim that states 'for most infants with severe eczema and/or egg allergy who are already eating solid foods, introducing foods containing ground peanuts between 4 and 10 months of age and continuing consumption may reduce the risk of developing peanut allergy by 5 years of age.'"