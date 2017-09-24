A HARD LESSON FOR LITTLE FINGER...:





For the first time, members of the Patriots protested the national anthem.





Prior to Sunday's game against the Texans, several players knelt during the anthem including Devin McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, Elandon Roberts, Duron Harmon, Brandin Cooks and others. The number was close to 20.





In addition, several others including the entire offensive line, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo stood next to the group and locked arms.