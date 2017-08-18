YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it was placing electric vehicles at the center of its product strategy - one that includes plans for a premium long-distance electric car as it seeks to catch up to Tesla and other rivals.





Like Toyota Motor Corp, Hyundai had initially championed fuel cell technology as the future of eco-friendly vehicles but has found itself shifting electric as Tesla shot to prominence and battery-powered cars have gained government backing in China.





Toyota is now also working on longer distance, fast-charging electric vehicles, local media have reported.