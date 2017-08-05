YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

After taking one of the first drives of Tesla's new Model 3 last week, I came away thinking that CEO Elon Musk has finally delivered an electric car for the everyday road tripper like me.





The Model 3 still has plenty of pickup, effortlessly jumping from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds in the upgraded version I test drove, which gets a stunning 310 miles on a charge. It's nimble, comfortable, and has tight steering that'll keep you grinning. The seats embrace you in a gentle hug that feels a bit more geared for road trip than racetrack. It's the Model S on a diet, making up in practicality what it loses in extravagance.





And I haven't even gotten to the good stuff yet.





The fact that this car still looks, drives, and feels like a Tesla--at a starting price of $35,000--shows how far the Silicon Valley automaker has come. It's still an expensive vehicle for many of Tesla's biggest fans, and compelling options packages will drag a lot of stretch spenders into uncomfortable territory. But at current battery prices, Tesla is setting a new standard for value in an electric car--which of course was Musk's plan all along.