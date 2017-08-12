August 12, 2017
YOU CAN'T BLAME WOMEN FOR NOT WANTING TO DATE THEM:
March of white supremacists at University of Virginia ends in skirmishes (Joe Heim August 12, 2017, washington Post)
Chanting "White lives matter!" "You will not replace us!" and "Jews will not replace us!" several hundred white nationalists and white supremacists carrying torches marched in a parade through the University of Virginia campus Friday night.The fast-paced march was made up almost exclusively of men in their 20s and 30s, though there were some who looked to be in their mid-teens.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 12, 2017 8:19 AM