WHY WOULD ANYONE TAKE ANY OF HIS RACIAL TERRORS SERIOUSLY?:

IF YOU ASK Steve Bannon how he got the idea that Muslims in the Middle East are a civilizational threat to America, he will say that his eyes were first opened when he served on a Navy destroyer in the Arabian Sea. At least that's what he told the journalist Joshua Green, whose new book about President Donald Trump's senior counselor is a best-seller.





"It was not hard to see, as a junior officer, sitting there, that [the threat] was just going to be huge," Bannon said. He went on:





We'd pull into a place like Karachi, Pakistan - this is 1979, and I'll never forget it - the British guys came on board, because they still ran the port. The city had 10 million people at the time. We'd get out there, and 8 million of them had to be below the age of fifteen. It was an eye-opener. We'd been other places like the Philippines where there was mass poverty. But it was nothing like the Middle East. It was just a complete eye-opener. It was the other end of the earth.





That's Bannon's version. There are a few problems with it, however.





The port of Karachi was not run by the British in 1979. Karachi, which is the commercial hub of Pakistan, had a population that was well short of 10 million (it was about half that) and is not usually considered part of the Middle East. But the biggest problem is that the destroyer Bannon served on, the USS Paul F. Foster, never visited Karachi while Bannon was aboard.