WHO DOESN'T LIKE JIGGLY?:

INGREDIENTS





2 cups corn kernels (from about 4 cobs)





1 1/4 cups milk





1 cup water





1 tsp. kosher salt





1 cup fine white cornmeal





2 tbsp. butter, cut into pieces, plus more for greasing the skillet





1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions





1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg





3 eggs





1/2 tsp. cream of tartar





1/4 tsp. baking soda





PREPARATION





Preheat oven to 375ºF.

Grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet or an 8-inch-by-8-inch casserole dish well with butter and set aside. Add kernels to a food processor and pulse until roughly chopped. Reserve.





Heat milk, water, and salt in a heavy saucepan over medium heat until bubbles appear around the edges. Then whisk in cornmeal and cook until thickened, 2-3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and stir in butter, then scallions, kernels, and nutmeg. Mix well. Let the mixture cool, then vigorously whisk in eggs. Sprinkle cream of tartar and baking soda over the mixture and stir to combine.





Pour batter into the skillet or casserole dish and place in the oven. Bake for 30-45 minutes, rotating once halfway through, until the center is set but still a little bit jiggly and the top is lightly browned.